BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 8. Serious action needed to tackle Islamophobia, G20 Interfaith Forum's President Cole Durham said during the international scientific conference “Embracing Diversity: Tackling Islamophobia in 2024” in Baku, Trend reports.

"A unilateral approach isn't an effective solution. When faced with a problem like Islamophobia, we tried our best to fundamentally solve the problem. Passing symbolic laws was not enough. In the face of such a biased problem, practical measures must be taken," Durham added.

To note, an international scientific conference “Embracing Diversity: Tackling Islamophobia in 2024” dedicated to the 2nd anniversary of the International Day Against Islamophobia is being held in Baku under the joint organization of the Baku International Multiculturalism Center (BIMC), the Center of Analysis of International Relations (AIR Center), the G20 Interfaith Forum, and the Baku Initiative Group.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel