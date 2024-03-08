Islamophobia means genocide against Muslims - Badger Health Group's CEO

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 8. Islamophobia is genocide against Muslims as well as destruction of their property and falsification of their history, Badger Health Group's CEO Waqar uz-Zaman Azmi during a panel discussion at an international conference themed “Embracing Diversity: Tackling Islamophobia in 2024” in Baku, Trend reports.

"There are more diverse aspects at the core of Islamophobia. Azerbaijan is leading in this fight and taking very progressive steps. The country holds such events with its funds, and fights this disease that has taken root in society," he added.

To note, an international scientific conference “Embracing Diversity: Tackling Islamophobia in 2024” dedicated to the 2nd anniversary of the International Day Against Islamophobia is being held in Baku under the joint organization of the Baku International Multiculturalism Center (BIMC), the Center of Analysis of International Relations (AIR Center), the G20 Interfaith Forum, and the Baku Initiative Group.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel