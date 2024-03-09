Best of Europa League: Lunev first, Juninho third

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 9. Following the first games of the Europa League round of 16 final stage, the tournament's bests were announced based on several metrics, Trend reports via Idman.biz

Qarabag players are ahead of the competition in four metrics, while they rank third in one.



Two of them are team members, while two are players.



Qarabag is ahead of the pack in regaining ball control. Aghdam club received 395 balls from their opponents.



Qarabag leads the league in total goalie saves, with 39.



Andrey Lunev accounts for all of Qarabag's saves. He leads the goalkeepers.



Julio Romao, Qarabag's midfielder, leads everyone in ball theft with 27 times.

Olavio Juninho also ranks third in the Europa League in terms of shots on goal. With 10 strikes, the Brazilian trails just Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (13) and Romelu Lukaku (12).



Notably, in the opening game of the 1/8 finals, Qarabag hosted Bayer and drew 2:2.

