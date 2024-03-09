Muslims suffer visa no-nos, says Center for Political Studies Center's exec

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 9. Muslims face visa prohibitions due to discrimination in the political sphere, Executive Director of the Center for Political Studies Ahsan Hamid said, Trend reports.

He made a remark during the panel discussions at the international scientific conference Embracing Diversity: Tackling Islamophobia in 2024.

"We are witnessing an increase in Islamophobia across Europe. Muslims are seen as a menace and a danger. An atmosphere of ideological enmity has been established. The Western media stands out for its slanted attitude toward this problem. They utilize Islamophobia as a political tactic to gather votes during elections," he said.

To note, an international scientific conference Embracing Diversity: Tackling Islamophobia in 2024, dedicated to the 2nd anniversary of the International Day Against Islamophobia, is being held in Baku under the joint organization of the International Center for Multiculturalism, the Center for Analysis of International Relations, the G20 Interreligious Dialogue Forum, and the Baku Initiative Group.

