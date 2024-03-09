Azerbaijan hosts third day of FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup competitions (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 9. The National Gymnastics Arena in Baku is hosting the third day of the FIG World Cup competitions in artistic gymnastics, Trend reports.

Today, representatives of men's artistic gymnastics will perform floor exercises, parallel bars, and rings, and representatives of women's artistic gymnastics will perform uneven bars and vaults.

The National Gymnastics Arena in Baku is hosting the Artistic Gymnastics World Cup from March 7 to 10. About 300 athletes representing 67 countries are taking part in the competition.

The World Cup in Baku serves as a qualification event for the 2024 Olympic Games. After the competition, ten sets of awards will be bestowed. Additionally, the gymnasts achieving the highest performance scores will be honored with the AGF Trophy.

