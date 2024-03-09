Bulgarian gymnast wins gold in vault at Azerbaijan's Baku-hosted World Cup

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 9. Bulgarian athlete Valentina Georgieva has won gold in the vault with 13.799 points at the FIG World Cup competitions in artistic gymnastics in Baku, Trend reports.

The Korean athlete Chang Ok has won silver with 13.783 points, and Panama Carla Navas has won bronze with 13.733 points.

The National Gymnastics Arena in Baku is hosting the Artistic Gymnastics World Cup from March 7 to 10. Athletes representing 67 countries are taking part in the competition.

