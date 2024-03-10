FIG World Cup in Baku: Chinese gymnast takes first place in balance beam

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 10. Chinese gymnast Zhang Qingying has taken first place in the finals of balance beam exercises at the FIG World Cup in Baku with a score of 14.233 points, Trend reports.

Japanese athlete Kaoruko Takezawa took the second place, her program was evaluated by the judges at 13.933 points, and the third position with a score of 13.766 points was taken by the representative of Belgium Nina Derwael.

The National Gymnastics Arena in Baku is hosting the Artistic Gymnastics World Cup from March 7 to 10. About 300 athletes representing 67 countries are taking part in the competition.

The World Cup in Baku serves as a qualification event for the 2024 Olympic Games.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel