Online platform on water quality control to start in Azerbaijan - state agency

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 13. Azerbaijan is working on the creation of an online platform for water quality control, Representative of the State Water Resources Agency Jamil Babayev said during the Baku Water Week conference, Trend reports.

He stated that with its assistance, it will be possible to obtain operational information on water quality metrics at any time, both from the office and from cell phones and other devices.

"This will assure timely response and provide an electronic database for future research," Babayev added.

