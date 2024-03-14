New offer from AZAL and ABB: purchase tickets in installments now

Azerbaijan's national air carrier, AZAL, in collaboration with the Bank ABB, is introducing a new option to make air travel more accessible to a wider audience. Passengers now have the opportunity to purchase tickets with a TamKart credit card in interest-free installments.



This installment payment option is applicable for all AZAL destinations. With the TamKart card, passengers can spread the cost of their ticket purchase over 2 or 3 months. Here is how passengers can avail themselves of this option:



- Choose the ticket and proceed to the payment stage;

- Select TamKart as the payment method.



Tickets eligible for installment payment are available at the official website www.azal.az and the renewed mobile app of Azerbaijan Airlines.



To order ABB's TamKart online please visit https://abb-bank.az/en/ferdi/kartlar.