Azerbaijan's Baku hails AGF Trophy International Artistic Gymnastics Tournament delegates

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 14. A meeting of heads and representatives of delegations arriving at the International Gymnastics Tournament AGF Trophy has been held at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, Trend reports.

The AGF Trophy International Artistic Gymnastics Tournament will take held at Baku's National Gymnastics Arena on March 15-17. The competition will feature athletes from Azerbaijan, Canada, Iran, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Uzbekistan, and Georgia.

Nikita Simonov, Ivan Tikhonov, Rasul Ahmedzade, Mansum Safarov, and Murad Agarzayev will represent Azerbaijan in the senior age group, while Nihat Muradli and Aydin Alizade will perform in the junior category.

The tournament's first two days will be qualifying competitions, with the finals taking place on the final day.

