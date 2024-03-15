Qarabag FC returns to Azerbaijan (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 15. Qarabag returned to Baku after facing Bayer in the return match of the Europa League last-16, Trend reports via İdman.biz.

According to the information, the team landed at Heydar Aliyev International Airport.

A welcoming ceremony was held for Qarabag, which achieved historic results in the European Cups. The sports community and media representatives welcomed the team.

To note, Qarabag, which scored 2 goals in both games against the leader of the German Bundesliga, could not pass the R16 final barrier - 2:2, 2:3.

