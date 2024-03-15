Heroes of Azerbaijani football: Gurban Gurbanov and his team (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 15. The next edition of Idman Bizde was broadcast, Trend reports via idman.biz.

This time the guest of the program was former Qarabag FC player Tabriz Hasanov, a veteran football player.

He evaluated the game of the Azerbaijani champion against Bayer in the Europa League last-16 (2:3) and the European Cup season. He also shared his thoughts on what goals Gurban Gurbanov and his team should focus on and the benefits that this successful performance will bring to Azerbaijani football.

