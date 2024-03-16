Azerbaijani gymnast Ivan Tikhonov wins gold medal

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 16. The award ceremony for the winners and prize-winners of the AGF Trophy International Tournament in Artistic Gymnastics was held at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku on March 16, Trend reports.

After evaluating the gymnasts' performances in two tournament qualifications, the winners and prize-winners in the all-around and team competitions were determined.

In the individual all-around category for pre-juniors among young men, Andria Kelekhsashvili from Georgia clinched the gold, while Ilham Salayev and Huseyn Gahramanov from Azerbaijan secured second and third places respectively.

Among young girls in the same age category, Ulyana Pukhova from Kazakhstan claimed the gold medal, with Leyla Mammadzade and Albina Aliyeva from Azerbaijan taking silver and bronze respectively.

The Azerbaijani team topped the podium in the team competition for pre-juniors among young men, while the Kazakhstan team secured the top spot in the girls' category, with Azerbaijan finishing second.

Moving to the juniors category, Sarvar Abulfaizov from Uzbekistan won gold in the individual all-around among men, followed by Yuri Emelyanov from Ukraine and Aydin Alizade from Azerbaijan.

In the junior girls' category, Kristina Grudetska from Ukraine emerged victorious, with Medina Kapbassova from Kazakhstan and Khadija Abbaszade from Azerbaijan securing the silver and bronze medals respectively.

For the adults category among men, Ivan Tikhonov from Azerbaijan claimed gold in the individual all-around, trailed by Vladislav Khriko from Ukraine and Rasul Ahmadzade from Azerbaijan.

In the adult category for women, Lobar Amrillaeva from Uzbekistan clinched the gold medal, with Nazanin Teymurova from Azerbaijan taking silver and Amina Halimarden from Kazakhstan earning bronze.

Ukraine topped the podium in the team competition for adults/juniors among men, with Azerbaijan securing second place. In the junior women's category, Ukraine secured first place, followed by Azerbaijan.

The awards were presented by international category judges in artistic gymnastics, including Rza Aliyev, Angela Abdullayeva, Sevgi Sary, Ketevan Bolkvadze, Oksana Sliusarchuk, and Oksana Kiosya, alongside managers from the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) - Fuad Abbasov, Namig Badirkhanov, Nigar Guliyeva, and Elmira Lalayeva.

The AGF Trophy International Tournament in Artistic Gymnastics is taking place at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku from March 15 to 17, with approximately 90 athletes representing Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Uzbekistan, and Georgia participating in the competition.