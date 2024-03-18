Azerbaijan recaps number of human remains found in mass graves

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 18. The remains of total 553 people have been found so far in the discovered mass graves in Azerbaijan, Emil Taghiyev from the country's Military Prosecutor's Office said at a briefing on the discovery of a mass grave in Khojaly, Trend reports.

"These are persons who went missing during the first Karabakh war," he added.

Meanwhile, the number of discovered remains in the mass grave in Khojaly has reached 18. At the current stage of forensic genetic examination, the identities of nine people have been established. All of the aforementioned people vanished on February 26, 1992, in the Khojaly district, according to the investigation materials.

