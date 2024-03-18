The magic of Novruz at Baku airport: carpets, airplanes, and national values (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 18. On the eve of the Novruz holiday, Heydar Aliyev International Airport has been transformed into an amazing place where cultural values meet elements of aviation, Trend reports via the Heydar Aliyev International Airport.

As part of the cooperation between “Azerbaijan Airlines” CJSC and “Azerkhalcha” OJSC, unique installations reflecting the richness of Azerbaijani culture were created on the territory of the Baku airport. Novruz decorations, inspired by elements of carpets, considered the main symbol of national heritage, demonstrate the diversity and richness of our culture. The boards installed here inform guests and passengers about the history and features of the patterns and images that decorate these works of art.

At the entrance to the Baku airport, guests are greeted by a mystical air transport - an open-air “flying carpet” installation, transporting them to a world of magic and fantasy. The atmosphere that reigns here allows every visitor to immerse themselves in the wonderful world of national traditions and values and get acquainted with the cultural heritage of our country.

Carpet weaving is one of the ancient folk crafts of Azerbaijan, which is passed down from generation to generation thanks to skilled women carpet weavers living in different parts of the country. Supporting and recognizing their work in carpet weaving is an important step in preserving this valuable heritage for future generations.

Welcome to Heydar Aliyev International Airport, where tradition and modernity meet. Happy Novruz holiday!