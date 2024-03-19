Engineering support units keep upgrading - Azerbaijani Defense Ministry (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 19. Training of engineering support units is always at the center of attention, Trend reports, referring to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

"Engineering support is organized in modern general military combat to create favorable conditions for the performance of combat tasks by maneuver units, to increase the level of their protection from the means of defeat, as well as to inflict losses to the enemy through engineering ammunition and impede his actions, so the training of personnel of engineering support units should always be at a high level," the statement says.

To note, the main attention at the training, meetings, and exercises is paid to the improvement of the theoretical knowledge of the personnel as well as the consolidation of their practical skills. During practical exercises, the focus is constantly on the performance of such tasks as engineering reconnaissance, construction of engineering barriers, opening passages in barriers and rubble, demining of territory and objects, etc.

