Rhythmic gymnastics actively developing in Azerbaijan - AGF Secretary General

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 21. Rhythmic gymnastics is actively developing in Azerbaijan, and along with the capital, branches of this discipline operate in 34 regions of the country, Secretary General of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) Nurlana Mammadzade told reporters on the sidelines of the 29th Azerbaijan Championship in Rhythmic Gymnastics taking place in Baku, Trend reports.

“Every year, the number of athletes taking part in national competitions in rhythmic gymnastics is increasing. This is extremely gratifying and demonstrates the great interest in this sport among a large influx of young gymnasts.

The 29th Azerbaijan Championship in rhythmic gymnastics, which started on March 21, is the first national competition this year in this gymnastic discipline. Competitions are held in three age groups," said the Secretary General of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation.

According to Mammadzade, the 29th Azerbaijan Rhythmic Gymnastics Championship is taking place on the eve of the Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup, which will be held in Baku in April.

Meanwhile, representatives of the Ojag Sports Club, Specialized Children-Youth Gymnastics School of Olympic Reserves, the Republican Complex Sports School, the Grace Sports Club, Kur Olympic Training and Sports Center, Ganja Olympic Sports Club, Zira Culture Centre, and Sumgayit Olympic Sports Complex are participating in the championship competitions taking place on March 21-23.

The championship is being held among gymnasts performing in an individual program (exercises with ribbon, hoop, clubs, and ball) in the age categories of pre-juniors (born in 2011), juniors (born in 2009-2010), and adults (born in 2008 and older).

The participants also include teams in group exercises among juniors (born in 2009-2011), who will demonstrate exercises with five hoops and five clubs.

