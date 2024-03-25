Azerbaijani gymnast gains license to Olympic Games

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 25. Seljan Mahsudova, an Azerbaijani trampoline gymnast and member of the national squad, has received a license to the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, the press service of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation told Trend.

This is the first trampoline license in Azerbaijani gymnastics history.

Thus, Azerbaijan already possesses two gymnastics licenses.

Meanwhile, Zohra Agamirova, a member of Azerbaijan's national rhythmic gymnastics team, was awarded a license for the 2024 Olympic Games last year.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel