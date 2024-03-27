Azerbaijani MoD announces admission to long-term active military service

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 27. Admission of citizens wishing to voluntarily enroll in long-term active military service in military engineering units in Azerbaijan has begun, the country's Ministry of Defense said, Trend reports.

According to the ministry, conscripts under the age of 30 who have completed compulsory active military duty by the legal deadline can apply to the Azerbaijan Army Training Centre's admission commissions between March 27 and April 26.

"The admission commissions will refer people who apply for admission to the Long-Term Active Service Officers' Training Course to the Ministry of Defense's relevant medical institutions to determine their suitability for military service. Those considered suitable for military duty will be allowed to take the entrance examinations based on the judgment of the military-medical commissions.

The candidates who successfully pass the examinations to determine their physical training, general level of knowledge, thinking ability, communication ability, decision-making ability, personality, psychological qualities, and other qualities are admitted to the course in their respective fields.

Those who complete the training course will be contracted and will be appointed to positions corresponding to their qualifications.

The candidates, when submitting an application to admissions committees, must provide the following documents:

- application for enrollment in the course (to the chairman of the admissions committee);

- personally written autobiography (in one handwritten copy and two printed copies);

- character reference from the place of service (work or study);

- notarized copy of the educational document (in one copy);

- notarized copy of the birth certificate (in one copy);

- notarized copy of the identity document (in one copy);

- notarized copy of the marriage certificate (in the case of marriage, in one copy);

- notarized copies of children's birth certificates (if applicable, in one copy);

- certificate from the housing management or local civil registry office about the composition of the family and place of residence (in one copy);

- four color photos (two - sized 3x4 cm, two - sized 4.5x6 cm without headgear);

- certificate from the polyclinic where the candidate is registered (about the presence or absence of visits due to dermatovenerologic, psychoneurological, narcological, and infectious diseases, tuberculosis in the last five years);

- notarized copy of all pages of the military service record (in one copy).

The documents should be sent to the following address: 76 Sh.Mehdiyev Street, Gizil Sharg Military Camp, Yasamal District, Baku.

Application time: from March 27 to April 26, 2024, daily (except Sundays) from 09:00 to 17:00 (GMT +4).

Military personnel discharged from long-term active military service to the reserve in accordance with paragraph "e" of Article 156 (due to service inconsistency) of the Regulations "On Military Service," as well as those convicted of military service, regardless of the expungement of their criminal record, are asked not to apply for enrollment in courses," the ministry added.

