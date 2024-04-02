Azerbaijan's ANAMA employee injured in mine explosion in Aghdam

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 2. The Aghdam District Prosecutor's Office received information about a mine rupture in Sarijali village of the district liberated from occupation and the presence of a victim, Trend reports.

The victim is an employee of the Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency (ANAMA), Aliyev Khayyam, born in 1987, who was carrying out demining works in the area.

The explosion also caused damage to the equipment used.

Additionally, it was noted that, at present, Khayyam Aliyev's condition is satisfactory.

Employees of the Prosecutor's Office inspected the scene of the incident and carried out other necessary procedural actions.

The investigation is carried out based on this fact in the Aghdam district prosecutor's office.

