Neftchi FC loses midfielder ahead of return match against Qarabag FC

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 3. Neftchi FC's lineup for the away match against Qarabag FC in the semifinal of the Azerbaijan Cup is expected to change, Trend reports via Idman.biz.

According to the information, Eddy Israfilov will miss the match.

The 32-year-old midfielder was suspended. He was cautioned with a yellow card during the initial home match against Qarabag FC (0:4). Another yellow card was issued during the quarter-final away match with Sumgayit FC (3:2), resulting in his absence from the upcoming game due to accumulating two warnings.

The match between Qarabag FC and Neftchi FC will be held on April 24.

