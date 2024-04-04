Competition leaves most pleasant emotions - Ojaq Sports Club Championship prize-winner

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 4. The Open Rhythmic Gymnastics Championship hosted by the Ojaq Sports Club proceeded smoothly and left participants with delightful memories, the bronze medalist of the 4th championship Leyli Gayibli told Trend.

The young athlete took third place all-around among gymnasts born in 2017 (A category).

"I enjoy practicing rhythmic gymnastics, which I believe is the most beautiful sport. It's delightful to see many spectators in the stands, cheering for the contestants and offering encouragement. This support boosts our confidence before stepping onto the mat and helps us manage any nervousness," said the club's pupil.

Gayibli mentioned that the awards won at the competitions serve as motivation for further development.

The 4th Open Championship of the Ojaq Sports Club in rhythmic gymnastics is held on April 4–6. More than 180 gymnasts participate in the competition.

Along with the representatives of the club, pupils of the Specialized Children-Youth Gymnastics School of Olympic Reserves, Republican Complex Sports School, Aquatics Palace, Zire Cultural Center, Ojaq Sports Club's branch in Hovsan settlement, and Shagan Olympic Sport Complex also took part in the competition.

The competition is held in several age categories.

