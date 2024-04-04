Azerbaijani gymnasts to take part in international competition in Slovenia

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Society Materials 4 April 2024 21:24 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 4. Young Azerbaijani gymnasts will take part in the international rhythmic gymnastics competition "36th Mtm Narodni Dom Ljubljana", the Azerbaijani Gymnastics Federation told Trend.

The competition will take place on April 5-7 in the city of Ljubljana (Slovenia). Azerbaijan will be represented at the competition by juniors Sofia Mamedova and Sakinakhanim Ismailzadeh, performing in the individual program.

Azerbaijan will also be represented at the competition by judge Alexandra Reish and coach Daria Lekhka.

