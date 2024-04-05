New European Gymnastics competition season sets in motion - president

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 5. The new European gymnastics competition season has started, the President of European Gymnastics (EG) Farid Gayibov said in his traditional column President's Note on the EG's website, Trend reports via Idman.biz.

Gayibov made the remark, commenting on the start of the European Championships in trampoline, double mini-trampoline, and tumbling, being held in Guimaraes on April 3–7.

In summarizing the outcomes of March, he stated that the reporting month followed the typical pattern for European gymnastics, and the regular meeting of the President's Board in Lausanne and the Executive Committee was remembered for discussions of a number of subjects on the agenda.

"One of the unusual decisions made on March 25, 2024, was about the 2025 Artistic Gymnastics European Championship. Unfortunately, because of the current tense situation in Israel, the initial host, there was no choice but to reopen this event for bids to European gymnastics member Federations. We are seeking a new European organizer.



The agenda also featured projects related to implementing a new strategy that was successfully presented to Congress last year. Further actions and stages on this plan are natural topics for discussion in order to reach the overall objective.



There were also deliberations on future meetings with our affiliated federations to be held prior to the FIG Authorities' election at the 85th FIG Congress in Doha (QAT) from October 24 to 26, 2024," Gayibov emphasized.

"Upon the outset of European gymnastics competitions's season, the first actors of this season would be gymnastics representatives who fly high in the air, exactly as their dreams. Following the dramatic Olympic qualifying World Cup series, the athletes are battling for continental supremacy.



The Continental Field of Play, which runs through Paris, will then be evaluated for resistance by artistic gymnasts, followed by rhythmic gymnastics representatives.



I wish for every gymnast to have their hopes circling the height of the Eiffel Tower. What could be more appealing for today's high-performance athlete? Not much, I suppose," concluded Gayibov.

