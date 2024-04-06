Azerbaijani athlete fails to win Olympic license

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 6. Azerbaijan's Maria Stadnik advanced to the semifinal bout of the European Olympic Qualification Wrestling Tournament held in Baku, Trend reports via Idman.biz.

According to information, Stadnik, who competed in the weight category up to 50 kg, met with Ukrainian Oksana Livach.

Maria Stadnik lost to her rival with a score of 2:4 and failed to get a license for the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.

To note, Elnura Mammadova (53 kg), Birgul Soltanova (62 kg), and Elis Manolova (68 kg) were among other Azerbaijani athletes who entered the fight. Jala Aliyeva (57 kg) was also left without a license after her defeat in the 1/4 finals.

