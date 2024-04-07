Azerbaijani gymnast Tofig Aliyev wins silver medal at European Championship

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 7. Member of the Azerbaijani tumbling team Tofig Aliyev has won a silver medal at the European Championships in trampoline, double mini-trampoline and tumbling, the Azerbaijani Gymnastics Federation told Trend. The gymnast performs in the adult age category.

Previously, the Azerbaijani tumbling team, which included Tofig Aliyev, Mikhail Malkin, Bilal Gurbanov and Adil Hajizadeh, have won gold medal in the championship in the team competition. This is the first gold medal won by our gymnasts at the European Championships in the team competition on the acrobatic track.

Juniors Ayan Shabanova and Samira Guseinova, performing in the synchronized trampoline program, have won silver medal at the competition. It should be noted that this is the first silver award won by a youth women's synchronized pair in the history of trampoline gymnastics in Azerbaijan.

Juniors Ali Niftaliyev and Ammar Bakhshaliyev, also performing in the synchronized trampoline program, have won a gold medal.

The European Championship takes place on April 3-7 in Guimaraes (Portugal).