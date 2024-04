BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 9. The next edition of Idman Bizde was broadcast. The guest of the program this time was the former Araz-Nakhchivan head coach Azar Bagirov, Trend reports via idman.biz.

The guest explained the reasons for his departure from the Nakhchivan representative. He also spoke about the current situation of the Premier League clubs and the Azerbaijan national team.

We present the video version of the interview: