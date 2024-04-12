Azerbaijani championship facing one of top interesting seasons - Qarabag FC player (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 12. Azerbaijani football championship is facing one of the most interesting seasons, guest of the "İdman Bizimlə" initiative, Qarabag FC's player Toral Bayramov said, Trend reports via Idman.biz.

According to him, despite the shortcomings, this season is different from others.

“Of course, there are no easy games in our championship either, but playing in Europe, we have to spend more energy, especially in the last 15 minutes of a match. Overall, I can say that this season is one of the most interesting I have seen in the Azerbaijani championship.

This can be seen from the standings. We won the championship, but there is intense competition between the teams coming after us. I hope that in the coming years we'll have a more interesting championship," Bayramov said.

To note, Qarabag FC became the champion of Azerbaijan eight rounds before the end of the Premier League.

