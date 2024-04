BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 12. The Formula 1 (F1) Azerbaijan Grand Prix dates for 2025 have been announced, Trend reports via the F1 website.

The next-year F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix will take place in Baku on September 19–21.

Meanwhile, this year, the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix will be held on September 13–15.

The latest F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix took place on April 30, 2023.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel