Caspian manmade lands to widen prospects in Azerbaijan - MP

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 16. The creation of artificial land plots in the Caspian Sea will surely bring new opportunities to Azerbaijan, MP Nurlan Hasanov said, Trend reports.

He made the remark commenting on the discussion of the draft law "On creation of artificial land plots in the sector of the Caspian Sea (lake) of Azerbaijan" at today's meeting of the parliamentary committee on legal policy and state building.

According to him, the creation of artificial land plots at sea is widely used in international practice.

“Several states use this for energy, transportation, tourism, and other military uses. Japan employs artificial islands for transportation. An international convention governs the creation of artificial islands. The revised draft will open up greater potential for Azerbaijan in this area,” the MP added.

To note, the above draft determines the creation forms of artificial land plots in the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea.

The plan proposes creating an artificial land plot in the Azerbaijani section of the Caspian Sea using land granted from the water fund. This region could be standalone or close to the coastline, an island, or another man-made land tract.



According to the proposal, an artificial land parcel is one that is built in the Azerbaijani portion of the Caspian Sea by supplying and filling in dirt or soil, among other methods.

