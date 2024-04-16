Azerbaijani sportsman delivers his virtuosity (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 16. The next edition of Idman.biz TV’s Ulduzlu Idman project has been broadcast, Trend reports via Idman.biz.

This time, Zumrud Badalova's guest was the first Vice President of the Jiu-Jitsu Federation (2007-2022), Honored Coach of the Azerbaijan Republic, Founder and Head Instructor of "Samuray" Sports Fight Club, an official representative of the World Jiu-Jitsu Federation in Azerbaijan, and 6th-degree black belt holder actor Ali Jafarov.



The entire program revolved around Jiu-Jitsu. The visitor discussed samurais, provided knowledge about samurai and self-defense, and demonstrated his abilities.

The video version of the program is available below:

