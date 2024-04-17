Azerbaijan detains people suspected of committing crimes

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 17. Employees of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Azerbaijan have provided disclosing of 59 crimes registered in the country on April 16, as well as 8 unsolved crimes related to previous periods, the ministry said, Trend reports.

It was noted that a total of 98 wanted persons were detained, including 79 people as debtors.

"A total of 37 drug-related cases and 15 cases related to the discovery and seizure of illegally stored ammunition have been revealed. Additionally, 60 people were detained on suspicion of committing crimes," the statement reads.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel