Weapons and ammunition uncovered in Azerbaijan's Khankendi city

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 17. Weapons and ammunition have been found in Azerbaijan's Khankendi city, Trend reports via the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

During the police operations on April 16, authorities discovered and confiscated three automatic weapons from various manufacturers, one shotgun, one grenade, one igniter, 14 cartridge magazines, 1195 cartridges of varying calibers, and additional ammunition within the city premises.

Following the liberation of its lands, Azerbaijan began operations in November 2020 to clean its lands of mines, booby traps, and other weaponry left behind by illegal Armenian forces.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel