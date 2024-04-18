Azerbaijan pavilion at 60th Venice Biennale set to open this week

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 18. Azerbaijan will be represented at the 60th Venice Biennale, supported by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Culture, and the Azerbaijani Embassy in Italy, Trend reports.

Azerbaijan has been participating in the Venice Biennale, one of the world's most famous platforms in the field of contemporary art, since 2007.

The 60th Venice Biennale, which this year will last from April 20 through November 24, will be held under the "Foreigners everywhere" motto.

Adriano Pedrosa, the curator of the Biennale, selected the topic with purpose. Highlighting the backdrop of global crises concerning the migration of people across borders, Pedrosa emphasizes the myriad differences and challenges accompanying this phenomenon.

The phrase "Foreigners are everywhere" holds dual significance. Firstly, it denotes the ubiquitous presence of foreigners in various locations—they, or we, are omnipresent. Secondly, it underscores the perpetual sense of being foreigners ourselves when navigating unfamiliar spaces.

Situated within Campo de la Tana, a remarkable architectural relic from the 16th century, the Azerbaijani pavilion at the Venice exhibition is themed "From Caspian to Pink Planet: I Am Here," echoing the Biennale's motto.

Curated by Luca Beatrice, a contemporary art critic, professor of art history, and former curator of the Italian pavilion at the 53rd Venice Biennale, the pavilion will delve into the theme of foreignness. It will showcase a diverse array of works by esteemed artists Irina Eldarova, Rashad Alakbarov, and Vusala Agharaziyeva. Through their art, the pavilion will explore the enduring impact on personal identity and artistic expression stemming from experiences of travel, migration, and emigration.

Drawing from personal experience, the authors' pieces underscore the significance of the theme of foreignness in Azerbaijan. They illuminate the profound interrelationship between individuals and their living environments while advocating for the appreciation of diversity through artistic expression. Visitors will have the opportunity to explore the artworks from various perspectives, witnessing the harmonious amalgamation of diverse cultures and the imperative of fostering universal understanding.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel