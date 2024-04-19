Azerbaijan launches construction of Aghdara-Aghdam highway (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 19. Construction of the Aghdara-Aghdam highway has begun in Azerbaijan, Trend reports via the State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads.

The agency noted that the width of the carriageway for the mentioned route, branching off from the 9th kilometer of the Sugovushan-Kalbajar road and extending for 33.5 kilometers, is nine meters.

The road, with a gravel base width of 15 meters, is being built to the II technical category with two lanes.

"At present, earthwork is being carried out on the highway according to the project. Special equipment is being used to remove unsuitable soil and bring the road to the standard height, providing useful material, widening, and profiling the road.

To ensure water transmission according to the project, round pipes of various diameters and rectangular water conduits are being laid along the newly built road. In addition, according to the project, five transfer bridges are being built across the Khachinchay River in the territory of Aghdam. Currently, bridge supports are being constructed.

The implementation of the project, carried out in accordance with the local construction norms and rules and under the control of the agency's leadership, is being carried out according to the established schedule and with adherence to technological sequence.

Necessary manpower and equipment have been mobilized to ensure the timely completion of construction work.

The Aghdara-Aghdam highway is one of the infrastructure projects being implemented in the territories of the Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur economic regions and will play an important role in the socio-economic development of the territories liberated from occupation," added the agency.

To note, following the 2020 second Karabakh war, Azerbaijan launched the implementation of 16 large-scale road projects in the liberated territories, three of which (Barda-Aghdam, Hadrut-Fuzuli, and Fuzuli-Shusha highways) have already been completed.

