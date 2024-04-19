Feeling comfortable in Baku's National Gymnastics Arena - Uzbek athlete

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 19. Uzbek athlete Natalya Usova told Trend she's feeling comfortable in Baku's National Gymnastics Arena.

The athlete made the remark on the sidelines of the FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup held in Baku.

The competitions of the first day of the World Cup started with the performance of an athlete from Uzbekistan, and, according to Usova, she had long dreamed of this.

“It’s new for me to open a competition, but I’ve been dreaming about it for a long time, and I’m glad to be the first to perform today. The performance went well; there were some small mistakes, but we’ll improve them. Mistakes exist for us to correct them,” she noted.

Usova emphasized that she was coming to the competition in the capital of Azerbaijan for the second time.

“The competition hall is large; I like to perform here and feel this atmosphere,” she added.

To note, the FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup takes place at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku on April 19–21. Over 110 gymnasts from more than 40 countries take part in the competition. Gymnasts perform in individual and group exercise programs.

Azerbaijan is represented by Zohra Aghamirova and Kamilla Seyidzade in the individual program, as well as the group exercise team consisting of Gullu Agalarzade, Kamilla Aliyeva, Yelyzaveta Luzan, Darya Sorokina, Laman Alimuradova, and Zeynab Hummatova.

