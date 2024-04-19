Azerbaijani gymnast reaches World Cup final in gymnastics (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 19. Azerbaijani gymnast Zohra Aghamirova has reached the final of the FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup held in Baku, Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

Aghamirovaa reached the final of the program with a hoop. In qualification, she took the fourth position with a score of 33.650 points.

To note, the FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup takes place at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku on April 19–21. Over 110 gymnasts from more than 40 countries take part in the competition. Gymnasts perform in the individual and group exercise programs.

Azerbaijan is represented by Zohra Aghamirova and Kamilla Seyidzade in the individual program, as well as the group exercise team consisting of Gullu Agalarzade, Kamilla Aliyeva, Yelyzaveta Luzan, Darya Sorokina, Laman Alimuradova, and Zeynab Hummatova.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel