Baku hosts awarding ceremony for Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup winners (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 21. The National Gymnastics Arena in Baku has hosted an awarding ceremony for winners and medalists of the Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup, Trend reports.

The winners and medalists in the individual hoop and ball exercise program, as well as teams in group exercises, who performed in the program with five hoops, were awarded.

In the hoop exercise program, the gold medal was won by Darja Varfolomeev (Germany), the silver by Sofia Raffaeli (Italy), the bronze medal was awarded to Eva Brezalieva (Bulgaria).

The awards were handed over by Isabell Sawade, member of the Technical Committee for Rhythmic Gymnastics of the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG), international judge, member of the Technical Committee for Rhythmic Gymnastics of European Gymnastics Yevgeniya Vilyayeva and Gyurka Gancheva, Head of the Department of Theory and Methodology of Gymnastics of the Azerbaijan State Academy of Physical Culture and Sport.

Darja Varfolomeev (Germany) climbed to the top step of the podium in ball exercises, Eva Brezalieva (Bulgaria) took the second position and Taisiia Onofriichuk (Ukraine) took the third place.

The awards were presented by Azerbaijani Youth and Sports Minister Farid Gaibov, President of the Bahamas Gymnastics Federation Cora Hepburn and Director of the National Gymnastics Arena Emil Mustafayev.

Among the teams in group exercises in the program with five hoops, the Japanese team took the first place, the Italian team came second and the Azerbaijani team took the third position.

Awards were presented by Health Minister Teymur Musayev, Deputy Youth and Sports Minister Mariana Vasileva and competition director Natalya Bulanova.

To note, the FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup took place at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku from April 19 through April 21. Over 110 gymnasts from more than 40 countries take part in the competition. Gymnasts perform in the individual and group exercise programs.

