Weapons and ammunition found in Azerbaijan's Aghdara

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 22. Weapons and ammunition were found in Azerbaijan's Aghdara, the Barda regional press service group of the Ministry of Internal Affairs said, Trend reports.

It was noted that police officers found and seized 2 automatic rifles, 2 pistols, 15 different cartridge magazines, 2 bulletproof vests, 2 helmets, one bayonet knife, and 534 cartridges on the territory of Aghdara city.

The case is under investigation.

Following the liberation of its lands, Azerbaijan began operations in November 2020 to clean its lands of mines, booby traps, and other weaponry left behind by illegal Armenian forces.

