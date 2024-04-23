We always felt Heydar Aliyev was with us - veteran of Baikal-Amur Mainline

MOSCOW, Russia, April 23. We always felt Heydar Aliyev was with us, a veteran of the railway industry and an employee of the Baikal-Amur Mainline (BAM), Nurmammad Javadov told reporters in Kremlin, Trend reports.

"I am the commander of the Komsomol detachment of Azerbaijan. On March 22, 1975, we arrived by helicopter in the village of Ulkan, where a permanent settlement was built until 1998. The first year in winter was difficult.

We were not accustomed to the cold at that time. When Heydar Aliyev arrived, he inspected the settlements. We always felt that Azerbaijan was with us, that Heydar Aliyev was with us," he emphasized.

To note, on April 22, a joint meeting of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and the President of Russia Vladimir Putin with veterans and employees of the railway industry took place in Moscow on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the Baikal-Amur Mainline.

The BAM is a landmark project for both Russia and Azerbaijan. The success of building this one of the longest railway lines in the world is directly linked to the name of the national leader of the Azerbaijani people, Heydar Aliyev.

As the First Deputy Chairman of the USSR Council of Ministers, Heydar Aliyev became the first leader to make the decision to familiarize himself with the progress of construction directly on site.

It was his 10-day trip along the BAM that became a turning point in the construction of the mainline.

