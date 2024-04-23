Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Bahamian and Azerbaijani Gymnastics Federations sign MoU (PHOTO)

23 April 2024
Jani Babayeva
Jani Babayeva
BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 23. The Bahamian and Azerbaijani Gymnastics Federations signed a Memorandum of Understanding, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani federation.

The memorandum was signed for the development and promotion of rhythmic gymnastics.

It was signed by AGF Secretary General Nurlana Mammadzada and President of the Gymnastics Federation of the Bahamas, Ms. Cora Hepburn.

This cooperation is important in terms of the exchange of experience between federations.

