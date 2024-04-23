Bahamian and Azerbaijani Gymnastics Federations sign MoU (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 23. The Bahamian and Azerbaijani Gymnastics Federations signed a Memorandum of Understanding, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani federation.

The memorandum was signed for the development and promotion of rhythmic gymnastics.

It was signed by AGF Secretary General Nurlana Mammadzada and President of the Gymnastics Federation of the Bahamas, Ms. Cora Hepburn.

This cooperation is important in terms of the exchange of experience between federations.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel