Anniversary of creation of Lachin border crossing point celebrated in Azerbaijan (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 23. In connection with the first anniversary of the historical event - the creation of the checkpoint across the state border "Lachin", a number of events were held in the apparatus, structures and military units of the State Border Service of Azerbaijan, Trend reports citing the State Service.

At the events, which began with the performance of the National Anthem of Azerbaijan, the memory of national leader Heydar Aliyev and martyrs was honored with a minute of silence.

It was emphasized that on April 23 last year, units of the State Border Service in the sovereign territories of Azerbaijan, at the beginning of the Lachin-Khankendi road, established the Lachin checkpoint across the state border and raised the Azerbaijani flag, which was reported to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the victorious Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev.

During the events, it was noted that the head of state highly appreciated this historical event, saying that the creation of this border checkpoint at the beginning of the Lachin-Khankendi road is the sovereign right of our country and an expression of ensuring its territorial integrity.

It was also noted that as a result of the launch of the activity of the checkpoint across the state border “Lachin”, the detention and transfer to investigation of some terrorists who committed crimes in Khojaly and other territories under occupation were ensured.

At the end, a film dedicated to the anniversary of the creation of the Lachin state border checkpoint was shown.