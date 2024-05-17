Kapital Bank aims to open new branch in Azerbaijan's Khankendi (UPDATED)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 17. Kapital Bank expects to open a branch in the city of Khankendi in the near future, Chairman of the Board and CEO of Kapital Bank Farid Huseynov said during a press conference, Trend reports.

“Even in developed countries, there is no experience of the complete disappearance of traditional banking. If such a possibility existed, we would not be the bank with the largest branch network in Azerbaijan with 119 branches and 53 outlets. As you know, we are constantly opening new branches. Our first branch in Garabagh was opened in Zangilan, in the village of Aghali. A few days ago we opened a branch in Lachin. We are proud of this.

By the way, I would like to mention that we are preparing to open our branch in Khankendi as soon as possible. There is no likelihood of discontinuation of traditional banking soon,” he said.

According to him, digitalization has created very positive trends in banking.

“Innovative solutions enable customers to get fast and efficient service by allocating their time. It also ensures financial accessibility to people no matter where they live, covering the entire country,” he added.

