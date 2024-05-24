Reps of diplomatic corps and military attachés visit Livestock Breeding Center in Azerbaijan's Lachin

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 24. Within the framework of their visit to Lachin, representatives of the diplomatic corps and military attachés accredited in Azerbaijan visited Zerti Agro-Industrial Park and Livestock Breeding Center established in Zerti village, Trend reports.

The representatives of the diplomatic corps and military attachés were informed about the work done in the park.

Furthermore, they got acquainted with the activities of the Breeding Center and received information about the breeds of animals raised in the Center and the conditions of their keeping, as well as about the work done to adapt them to the local conditions.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel