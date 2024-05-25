Azerbaijani military's engineering units participate in combat training exercises (PHOTO)

Photo: Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 25. In line with the training plan authorized by the Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, combat training classes were conducted with engineering units, Trend reports, referring to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Participating personnel completed a variety of tasks, including detecting and neutralizing mines and unexploded ammunition, opening passageways in minefields using various tactics, and overcoming barriers.

Classes with military personnel doing engineering support duties primarily aim to raise their professionalism and enable them to make better use of modern engineering tools and procedures in weapons.

