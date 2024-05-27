Azerbaijan counts ammunition discovered in liberated territories over past week

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 27. Following the Second Karabakh War and targeted anti-terrorist measures, employees of Azerbaijan's Ministry of Internal Affairs are professionally executing their duties to expedite the Great Return process and ensure security, the ministry told Trend.

The detection and neutralization of wartime hazards continue without interruption. Clearing the region of ammunition and explosives remains a primary focus for Interior Ministry officers engaged in this service.

“During operations carried out last week in Khankendi city, police officers discovered 40 automatic rifles, 8 pistols, 3 machine guns, 15 rifles, 2 grenade launchers, 62 grenades, one shell, 2 explosives, 30 incendiary substances, 183 cartridge magazines, 10,151 cartridges of various calibers, 32 bayonet knives, and other ammunition.

In the districts of Aghdara, Gubadli, Tartar, Aghdam, Jabrayil, Kalbajar, and Khojaly, a total of one machine gun, one pistol, 16 grenades, one grenade launcher, 7 shells, one mine, 6 cartridge clips, and 779 cartridges of various calibers were found and seized.

Measures in this direction continue,” the ministry said.

