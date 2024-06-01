Azerbaijan discloses Shusha real school's training session start time

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, June 1. Education at the Shusha real school is planned to be launched in September 2026, Azerbaijan's Minister of Science and Education Emin Amrullayev said during the 8th Meeting of the Ministers in charge of Education of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) in Shusha city on June 1, Trend reports.

According to the minister, the Shusha real school is the largest historical monument in Shusha city, and restoration work is being carried out there.

“Educational directions centered on art and culture are planned. This institution will offer higher and secondary specialized education simultaneously. This will be a corresponding branch of Karabakh University,” he added.

