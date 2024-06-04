OTS holds key platform for Turkic-speaking nations co-op - Azerbaijani Prosecutor General

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 4. The Organization of Turkic States (OTS) is an important platform for ensuring unity and cooperation of Turkic-speaking countries, Prosecutor General of Azerbaijan Kamran Aliyev said at the international "Digitalization and Integration in Law Enforcement Practice of Turkic States" conference, Trend reports.

He noted that the foundation of the organization was laid in 2009 by the Nakhchivan Agreement and since then it has been serving to strengthen economic, political, and cultural ties between Turkic states.

Highlighting President Ilham Aliyev's emphasis on OTS and its role in strengthening Turkic unity, Azerbaijan's prosecutor general quoted the Head of State. He described the OTS as a strong foundation for safeguarding and promoting the shared interests of the Turkic world.

Additionally, Aliyev stressed the significance of experience exchange among prosecutors, judges, and specialists from Turkic states regarding the use of modern technologies.

"It's crucial to hold productive discussions to learn from each other and enhance digital platforms like Azerbaijan's Prosecutor's Office's EPIS, Türkiye's justice system's UYAP, and Kazakhstan's law enforcement agencies' Zandylyk," he underscored.

To note, the Nakhchivan Agreement was signed in 2009, and the OTS, which was named the Turkic Council in Nakhchivan, Azerbaijan. Since then, it has grown from simply an annual meeting to a fully-fledged international organization containing several institutions, including its General Secretariat in Istanbul, the Turkic Academy in Astana, the Turkic Cultural Foundation in Baku, as well as several other entities, such as an OTS representative in Budapest.

