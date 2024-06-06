Baku hosts meeting of parliamentary secretary generals within 13th plenary of TurkPA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 6. A meeting of parliamentary secretary generals is being held in Baku as part of the 13th plenary session of the Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic States (TurkPA), Trend reports.

The meeting is discussing the topic “Prospects for cooperation between the heads of parliamentary apparatuses within the framework of the TurkPA”.

The event is attended by Secretary General of the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye Talip Uzun, Head of the Office of the Jogorku Kenesh of Kyrgyzstan Alaybek Alimbaev, Head of the Office of the Low Chamber of the Parliament of Kazakhstan Renat Aytaev and other guests.

