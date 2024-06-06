Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan to establish Data Center

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 6. A data center will be established in Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan, Acting Minister - Deputy Minister of Digital Development and Transport of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Rahid Alakbarli told reporters during the IV Summit of IT heads of government agencies in Baku today, Trend reports.

According to him, the center's establishment is planned in accordance with the new project.

“The design work has already been completed, and the implementation will be carried out after the project's approval,” Alakbarli added.

Will be updated